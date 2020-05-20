National Volunteer Week: Thank you

Volunteers are a driving force behind golf in Australia and this National Volunteer Week we would like to say thank you to those that give their time to the sport we love.

The dedication, hard work and passion of volunteers across all areas of the game plays a vital role in making golf an enjoyable sport for so many.

To the Community Instructors, tournament coordinators, club volunteers, scorers, marshals, transport organisers, rules officials, volunteer coordinators, greenkeepers, scoreboard holders, assistants and everybody in between, thank you. We can’t do what we do without you.

Together with this year’s National Volunteer Week theme ‘Changing communities. Changing lives.’ it is vehemently clear that the contributions of the community of volunteers that give their time to our tournaments play a defining role in the experience for players, participants and spectators alike.

We look forward to club competitions, Volkswagen Scramble events, Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series and Ladbrokes Legends Tour events as well as ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments returning soon so that we can be back out on the course with you all.