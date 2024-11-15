National Associate Championship goes Wil’s way - PGA of Australia

Kiama Golf Club’s Wil Daibarra has overcome a six-shot deficit to take out the PGA Associate National Championship at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.

Not proficient enough to join the Playing stream of the Membership Pathway Program at the start of his final year in the program, Daibarra matched the round of the week at Cobram Barooga’s West Course to finish three clear of South Australian Joe Hodgson (70) with 36-hole leader Ethan Chambers (70) third.

Overnight leader Zach Ion (Virginia Golf Club) fell out of contention with a round of 5-over 77 on Friday, paving the way for Daibarra to make his charge to the top of the leaderboard.

Only 2-under at the turn courtesy of birdies at four and five, Daibarra caught fire early in the back nine.

He made four birdies in the space of five holes and then added a seventh at the par-3 16th to reach 15-under-par.

A nervy eight-foot par putt on the last provided a final test, Daibarra passing in flying colours to complete a round of 7-under 65 and a three-stroke win.

Without a strong resume of tournament wins, Daibarra credited a more relaxed approach for his ability to claim the national crown in his final year in the program.

“Still can’t really believe it to be honest,” said Daibarra.

“Just a little bit of a different head space. Just relaxing a little bit more, don’t get so worked up on the good or bad shots and just kind of hit one shot at a time.

“That was mainly the difference

“I was pretty nervy but felt a lot better today than yesterday and I’m just really, really happy.

“Over the moon.”

Unsure whether his game was up to the standard to make it on tour, Daibarra began the Membership Pathway Program at Kiama in 2022.

When he fell short of the criteria needed to enter the Playing stream this year, Daibarra chose Game Development but showed his game stands up against the best Associates in the country.

Final leaderboard

1 Wil Daibarra 68-71-69-65—273

2 Joseph Hodgson 68-70-68-70—276

3 Ethan Chambers 68-65-74-70—277

4 Zach Ion 65-69-68-77—279

5 Daniel Gill 68-73-70-70—281