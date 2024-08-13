Meet the 2024 Women's PGA Cup Team - PGA of Australia

Queensland’s Katelyn Must been selected as captain of a five-strong Australian team that is targeting a top-three finish in the Women’s PGA Cup in Oregon in October.

A teams competition for women PGA Professionals from around the world who are not regular Tour players, the Women’s PGA Cup sees Australia take on PGA teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden, Great Britain and Ireland, and South Africa.

This is the third edition, with the hosts USA taking out the previous two cups in 2019 and 2022 and favourites to complete a hat-trick at Sunriver Resort with a team laden with former LPGA players.

The Australian team was decided after state rounds culminated in a national two-day qualifying final at Sandhurst Club, and has three players with previous Women’s PGA Cup experience – captain Must, Royal Canberra Golf Club teaching professional Lisa Jean and Barham Golf Resort general manager Sienna Voglis.

They are joined by former Athena champion Grace Lennon, who works as a teaching professional at Melbourne Golf Park, and Jessica Cook, who is an assistant professional at Maroochy River Golf Club.

A PGA of Australia member for the past 12 years, Must is looking forward to a new experience as captain of her country.

“When I was told I was going to be captain, I was gobsmacked. I’m extremely honoured to be the captain and represent all the women who are PGA of Australia members,” Must said.

“Our team is doing a lot of work on and off the golf course to get ready. We’ll have the best preparation possible, have had great support already and then we’ll see how we go in the US.

“Hopefully we can get a top-three finish. That would be a great achievement, especially considering the calibre of players in the other teams, and would be a step up from what we have achieved previously in this event.”

Conceived by then PGA of America president Suzy Whaley, the Women’s PGA Cup is a 54-hole strokeplay competition with the best three individual scores counting to the team’s daily total.

“This event celebrates the women of the PGA,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“The players are all women who make their living working in golf and promotes the versatility of what is available to women who take up a career in a golf as a PGA Professional.”

The Australian Women’s PGA Cup team has been supported by adidas, Callaway and Uswing Golf Sunglasses.

Team Australia:

Katelyn Must: Captain

The lowdown: Must is the online creator for Professional Golf Services, she has been a PGA Member since 2012 and is captain of the 2024 Women’s PGA Cup Team. This will be Must’s second Women’s PGA Cup, competing too in 2022. As a player, Must has competed in multiple ISPS HANDA Australian Opens including at Sydney last year, and still plays in some WPGA Tour of Australasia events.

Grace Lennon

The lowdown: This is Lennon’s first Women’s PGA Cup. She works as a Teaching Professional at Melbourne Golf Park and has been a PGA Member since 2020. Lennon was a star amateur who was once part of a team with Minjee Lee and Su Oh who took out the Queen Sirikit Cup, but after finding life on tour was not for her, completed the Bridging Program (now known as the Tour Articulation). Lennon showed everyone she still has the competitiveness and game when she took out the 2023 Athena, and will be a valuable asset to the team.

Lisa Jean

The lowdown: Jean was a part of the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup Team in 2019, and is currently the Head Teaching Professional at Royal Canberra Golf Club. She has been a PGA Member since 2011, and turned pro in 2004. As a player, Jean competed on the Ladies European Tour for six years before injury sent her into early retirement. Tied for the final team spot on the last hole of qualifying, Jean made a clutch birdie to secure her spot on the 2024 team. That experience and level-headedness will be vital in Oregon.

Sienna Voglis

The lowdown: Also a part of the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup Team in 2019, Voglis is the General Manager at Barham Golf Resort and has been a PGA Member since 2015. Voglis was recognised as Management Professional of the Year at the 2023 Victorian PGA awards. Holding steady in the playoff for the last spot on this team, Voglis demonstrated she still has the nerve to perform under pressure.

Jessica Cook

The lowdown: After originally just missing out in the qualifying playoff, Cook secured the final spot on the team after Jenna Hunter was forced to pull-out through injury, this is Cook’s first Women’s PGA Cup, who is the Assistant Professional at Maroochy River Golf Club. Cook is the youngest member of the team and the youngest team member to ever represent Australia. At just 25, Cook has only been a full PGA Member since early 2024.

The 2024 Women’s PGA Cup will take place at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon from 1–5 October, 2024.