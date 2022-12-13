Murray triumphant in rare Pro-Am appearance - PGA of Australia

Despite a wild start Zach Murray found comfort in his surroundings to log a one-stroke victory at the Dallas Builders Northern Pro-Am at Northern Golf Club in Melbourne.

Coming off five straight weeks on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Murray mustered the energy to make a rare appearance on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in support of Northern’s resident PGA Professionals.

It took 10 holes for Murray to make his first par but his round of five-under 67 – seven birdies, an eagle, four bogeys and six pars – was enough to edge out Konrad Ciupek (68) and Edward Donoghue (68).

“I didn’t make a par on the front nine and I somehow managed to be four-under at the turn which was a little surprising,” admitted Murray.

Coming off a tie for 11th at the Gippsland Super 6, Murray kept his strong form rolling in the 18-hole shootout.

“I haven’t played too many Pro-Ams in my time but I’m a country boy who loved playing with the members,” said Murray, a product of the Wodonga Golf Club.

“It was great to be out there today with some great Northern members showing me around the course.

“It’s been busy recently, that’s for sure, but I was happy to come out to support Jack (Chrystie, Northern PGA Associate Professional) and Heath (Bensted, Head PGA Professional) today.”

Murray also paid tribute to the course maintenance team who presented the course in spectacular fashion despite flooding caused by recent rains in and around Melbourne.

“I really enjoyed the course,” Murray added.

“It’s amazing to hear that only a few weeks ago the course was flooded again and look at how good it played today.”

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the AB Comsure Invitational at Ryde-Parramatta Golf Club on Thursday.

Click here for final leaderboard and prize money.