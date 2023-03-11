Murray in the hunt for second Asian Tour title - PGA of Australia

Victorian Zach Murray is in position to end a four-year winless drought at the Asian Tour’s International Series Thailand at Hua Hin.

Four years and a week since his co-sanctioned New Zealand Open victory that launched his professional career, Murray is in a four-way tie for the lead at Black Mountain Golf Club.

Fifteen-under through three rounds, Murray is level with Bang;adesh’s Siddikur Rahman (64), shot India’s Chikkarangappa S (67) and Thai superstar and Black Mountain member Jazz Janewattananond (69).

They lead by one from Koreans Yongjun Bae (65), Mingyu Cho (66), and Jaewoong Eom (68), Micah Lauren Shin (67) from the United States and Japan’s Yosuke Asaji (68), 28 players within just three strokes of the lead.

Murray made his way to the top of the leaderboard with a third round of four-under 68.

After opening his round with five straight pars Murray surged with three birdies on the trot from the sixth to the eight hole.

There were bogeys at 11 and 15 but birdies at 13, 16 and 18 ensured he would end day three with a share of the lead.

Among those in hot pursuit are three fellow countrymen just two strokes back.

John Lyras and Wade Ormsby both posted rounds of five-under 67 to be among the seven players tied for 10th at 13-under, Kevin Yuan also in contention after a round of 69.

Four birdies in the space of five holes late in his round also kept Andrew Dodt’s hopes alive of a second win at Black Mountain.

Dodt won the True Thailand Classic at the venue eight years ago and will start the final round in a tie for 17th but just three shots off the lead.