Murphy storms home to win Trafalgar Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

He once shot 57 at his home club but 6-under 64 was all Ben Murphy needed to take out the Community Bank Trafalgar and District Pro-Am at Trafalgar Golf Club.

The Assistant Professional at The National Golf Club’s Long Island course and a member at Peninsula-Kingswood, Murphy had an eagle and a birdie in his final three holes to finish one shot clear of Harrison Wills (65) with Matthew Millar (66) third.

An infrequent starter on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, Murphy believes not having visited Trafalgar previously actually helped in compiling his bogey-free round.

“First time I’m seeing the course so it’s probably a blessing in disguise really where you don’t know where the trouble is,” said Murphy.

“Drove it well, holed a few putts and turned out to be 64.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Playing in the morning move and starting from the ninth tee, Murphy began his round in positive fashion with birdies at 10 and 12.

He went 3-under on his round with birdie at the short par-4 16th but then had to play the waiting game in a run of seven straight pars.

He broke that streak with an eagle at the par-5 sixth and added a final birdie at the par-4 seventh to close out his round of 64.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Phenomenal,” was how Murphy described the presentation of the Trafalgar layout in West Gippsland.

“Seriously, as a country course, this is as pure as it gets.

“Perfect fairways, perfect greens, cool layout. Great golf course.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Ben Murphy 64

2 Harrison Wills 65

3 Matthew Millar 66

4 Andre Lautee 67

T5 Aiden Didone 69

T5 Caleb Bovalina 69

NEXT UP

The Gippsland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues on Thursday with day one of the $30,000 Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am Classic at Traralgon Golf Club before moving on to Yarram Golf Club on Saturday.