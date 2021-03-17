Murphy holds on for Cardinia Beaconhills Pro-Am win

Ben Murphy has won the Henley Properties Cardinia Beaconhills Pro-Am with a spectacular round of 7-under 64 in stunning Melbourne conditions.

After a cool start to the morning the day heated up and so did the scoring with Portsea Golf Club PGA Professional Murphy firing seven birdies, two bogeys and an eagle to take a one-stroke win at Cardinia Beaconhills.

After starting his round from the seventh tee, Murphy traded birdies with bogeys across the back-nine to make the turn in 2-under.

Chasing down a fast-starting Tom Power Horan, Murphy then birdied the first and eagled the third hole to level the score. A tap in birdie on the fourth hole took him to 7-under par for the outright lead, giving the Victorian a nervous wait to see if the score could be bettered by the afternoon field.

“I was out last night at the PGA Associate’s Graduation Dinner with my partner Chloe (McSaveney) so I didn’t have a lot of sleep and my warm up this morning wasn’t great,” Murphy said.

“I managed to eagle the third and almost holed out for eagle on the fourth as well. Except for the last hole, all the putts seemed to drop today.”

Power Horan’s round also featured an eagle as well as six birdies and two bogeys to finish at 6-under par in a tie for second place.

Tasmanian Luke Hickman set about the task of chasing down the lead with an eagle on his first hole for the day, the par-5 10th, before adding birdies on holes 14 and 16, a bogey on two and another eagle on four to go to 5-under.

Hickman closed out his round with a birdie on the ninth to sign for a score of 6-under 65 and a tie for second place.

Victorians Ash Hall and Ryan Lynch tied for fourth place with rounds of 4-under 67.

One of the highlights of the PGA Pro-Am Series event, however, came from Berwick Montuna-based PGA Professional Brad McGill who holed a 4-iron on the 210m downhill par 3 second hole to collect a $20,000 prize thanks to Sear Insurance.

View the final Henley Properties Cardinia Beaconhills Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.