Murdock earns first win at Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am

Local product Paris Murdock has taken full advantage of home course knowledge to earn his first adidas Pro-Am Series win in a three-way tie at the Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am at Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club on Thursday.

The second event in the South West Series in Western Australia once again saw players bathed in sunlight and presented with pure putting surfaces that yielded a mountain of birdies, Murdock, Brady Watt and South Australian Max McCardle sharing top spot after rounds of 5-under 67.

Watt and McCardle are experienced Tour players with numerous wins to their names but for Murdock it represents a significant breakthrough as he completes his PGA Associate training at Dunsborough Lakes.

Although veteran Peter Wilson made the early running with birdies in each of his opening three holes it didn’t take long for Murdock to display his intimate understanding of the Dunsborough Lakes layout, picking up three birdies of his own in his first six holes to join Wilson and Capel Pro-Am victor Rick Kulacz at the top of the leaderboard.

At the halfway mark it was Kulacz and Murdock leading the way at 4-under before Kulacz edged one stroke ahead with just three holes to play.

A bogey at the par-4 18th saw Kulacz drop pack to the pack and when Murdock picked up his fourth birdie to go with an eagle at the par-5 12th he was able to post 67 and claim a share of the win.

McCardle used an eagle at the par-5 eighth to make a late surge to the top while Watt matched their score courtesy of a bogey-free 67.

Kulacz and Wilson shared fourth place with rounds of 4-under 68 while Sea View Golf Club PGA Professional and Managing Secretary Tristan McCallum was outright sixth with a round of 3-under 69, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 12th.

The next event in the South West Series is the two-day $35,000 Nexus Risk Services South West Open at Bunbury Golf Club starting Saturday.

View the final Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.