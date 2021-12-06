Murdoch takes out Vic PGA pre-qualifying - PGA of Australia

Victorian Jack Murdoch managed the strong winds that took hold of the Moonah Links Resort Open Course best to finish top of the leaderboard at pre-qualifying for the Victorian PGA Championship today.

Murdoch led the way in conditions reminiscent of his home course on the opposite side of Port Phillip Heads – 13th Beach Golf Links – to shoot a one-over par round of 73.

The 24-year-old started well with an early birdie before a mid-round hiccup – he went double bogey-bogey-bogey either side of the turn – left him with work to do.

He fought back strongly with birdies on the two back nine par-5s to claim round of the day honours.

New South Wales’ Josh Clarke and Queensland’s Zachary Maxwell finished one shot behind Murdoch, while there was a logjam of players who shot 75 and 76 to secure 14 of the 16 places on offer in the tournament that begins on Thursday.

A three-way playoff was required to determine the final two places and Victorian Darren Bowman and New South Welshman Mitch Davis clinched them ahead of Victorian Wade Lowrie.

Results

73 Jack Murdoch (VIC)

74 Josh Clarke (NSW) and Zachary Maxwell (QLD)

75 Bradley Doherty (NSW), Ben A. Campbell (VIC), Steve Vail (NSW) and Ryan Kowal (VIC)

76 William Bruyeres (QLD), Michael Choi (VIC), Jordan Mackay (NSW), Martin Doyle (VIC), Hayden Webb (VIC), Brock Gillard (VIC) and Michael Pearce (NSW)

77 Darren Bowman (VIC), Mitch Davis (NSW) and Wade Lowrie (VIC) – Bowman and Davis progressed in a playoff