Murdoch masters conditions at The Sands Torquay Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Jack Murdoch hopes to use a maiden adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win as a springboard to more success following a one-stroke win at The Sands Torquay Pro-Am at Torquay.

Although other events in Victoria had to be cancelled due to the rain that has soaked the state in recent weeks, the ground staff at The Sands Torquay were able to present playing surfaces that allowed players to showcase their full range of skills.

Tied for fifth at the season-opening CBK WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Murdoch converted that confidence into a win that he hopes serves a precursor to bigger and better things to come.

Twelve months ago Deyen Lawson triumphed at Torquay and recently recorded his first win on tour at the Nexus Advisernet WA Open.

It is a trajectory Murdoch is eager to replicate at the Vic PGA and Queensland PGA in the coming weeks.

“Hopefully I can do something similar to ‘Digger’ (Lawson), that would be nice. We’ll see what happens,” said Murdoch.

“It just reiterates that what you’re doing is the right thing, more than anything.

“It’s good to test it under some sort of pressure and then hopefully take it forward into the next two events.”

Four times a top-10 finisher on the Asian Development Tour this year, Murdoch started positively at Torquay with a birdie at his opening hole, the par-4 10th.

He dropped back to even par with a bogey at 14 but an eagle at the par-5 16th and four birdies on the trot from the second hole provided the backbone to a round of seven-under 65 and a one-stroke win from Simon Hawkes (66), Matias Sanchez outright third at five-under 67.

A regular visitor to The Sands Torquay, Murdoch made special mention of the ground staff for the quality of the golf course presentation.

“It’s always in good condition so it’s always nice coming here for that reason,” said Murdoch.

“The course was great, especially with all the rain that they’ve had. The staff have done exceptionally well to get it up and running.

“I’ve played here a bunch of times so it was good to be back.”

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the $50,000 Queanbeyan Pro-Am starting Thursday.

