Munro leads Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship pre-qualifying charge

Jack Munro has fired a round of 4-under 66 to secure the first pre-qualifying place in the Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship field.

Munro was one of 47 pre-qualifiers able to secure a tee time at City Golf Club when the tournament begins on Thursday 13 February.

The former Challenge Tour, Asian Tour and PGA Tour Series-China player joins a field packed with talent including household names Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler, Nick O’Hern and reigning champion Daniel Nisbet.

Fellow ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia regulars Cooper Geddes, Chris Wood, DJ Loypur and Jordan Mullaney feature on the list alongside Kris Mueck, Hayden Webb and Matias Sanchez.

For many, the QLD PGA Championship will be the first event of their 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season which began last week at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open.

To view the full QLD PGA Championship field visit pga.org.au.

Pre-qualifying results: