Munro leads Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship pre-qualifying charge

Jack Munro has fired a round of 4-under 66 to secure the first pre-qualifying place in the Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship field.
Munro was one of 47 pre-qualifiers able to secure a tee time at City Golf Club when the tournament begins on Thursday 13 February.
The former Challenge Tour, Asian Tour and PGA Tour Series-China player joins a field packed with talent including household names Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler, Nick O’Hern and reigning champion Daniel Nisbet.
Fellow ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia regulars Cooper Geddes, Chris Wood, DJ Loypur and Jordan Mullaney feature on the list alongside Kris Mueck, Hayden Webb and Matias Sanchez.
For many, the QLD PGA Championship will be the first event of their 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season which began last week at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open.
To view the full QLD PGA Championship field visit pga.org.au.
Pre-qualifying results:
|1
|Jack Munro
|66
|2
|Nicholas Russell
|68
|3
|Austin Bautista
|68
|4
|Steven Cox
|68
|5
|Christopher Wood
|69
|6
|Ryan Gaske
|69
|7
|Simon Tooman
|69
|8
|Nicklaus Rogers
|69
|9
|Adam Kasa
|69
|10
|DJ Loypur
|69
|11
|William Bruyeres
|69
|12
|Cooper Geddes
|69
|13
|Stephen Klease
|70
|14
|Murray Lott
|70
|15
|Ian Esson
|70
|16
|Dylan Brown
|70
|17
|Ben Hollis
|70
|18
|Hanspeter Bacher
|70
|19
|Jordan Mullaney
|71
|20
|Mitch Davis
|71
|21
|Hayden Webb
|71
|22
|Christopher Crooks
|71
|23
|Peter Martin
|71
|24
|John Wright
|71
|25
|Connor Stephen McLachlan
|71
|26
|Darcy Brereton
|71
|27
|Sam Burrell
|71
|28
|David Backstrom
|71
|29
|Kristopher Mueck
|72
|30
|Matias Sanchez
|72
|31
|Bradley Kivimets
|72
|32
|James Douris
|72
|33
|Peter Lamaris
|72
|34
|Jonathan Pepper
|72
|35
|Angus Porter
|73
|36
|Jimmy Edge
|73
|37
|Daniel Morgan
|73
|38
|Matthew Buff
|73
|39
|Tom Robinson
|73
|40
|Gavin Hills
|73
|41
|Joel Shields
|73
|42
|Joseph D’arcy
|73
|43
|Matthew Rogers
|74
|44
|Patrick Joseph
|74
|45
|Louis Brown
|74
|46
|Peter Hall
|74
|47
|Connor Edmonds
|74