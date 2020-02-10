Munro leads Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship pre-qualifying charge


Jack Munro has fired a round of 4-under 66 to secure the first pre-qualifying place in the Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship field.

Munro was one of 47 pre-qualifiers able to secure a tee time at City Golf Club when the tournament begins on Thursday 13 February.

The former Challenge Tour, Asian Tour and PGA Tour Series-China player joins a field packed with talent including household names Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler, Nick O’Hern and reigning champion Daniel Nisbet.

Fellow ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia regulars Cooper Geddes, Chris Wood, DJ Loypur and Jordan Mullaney feature on the list alongside Kris Mueck, Hayden Webb and Matias Sanchez.

For many, the QLD PGA Championship will be the first event of their 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season which began last week at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open.

To view the full QLD PGA Championship field visit pga.org.au.

Pre-qualifying results:

1 Jack Munro 66
2 Nicholas Russell 68
3 Austin Bautista 68
4 Steven Cox 68
5 Christopher Wood 69
6 Ryan Gaske 69
7 Simon Tooman 69
8 Nicklaus Rogers 69
9 Adam Kasa 69
10 DJ Loypur 69
11 William Bruyeres 69
12 Cooper Geddes 69
13 Stephen Klease 70
14 Murray Lott 70
15 Ian Esson 70
16 Dylan Brown 70
17 Ben Hollis 70
18 Hanspeter Bacher 70
19 Jordan Mullaney 71
20 Mitch Davis 71
21 Hayden Webb 71
22 Christopher Crooks 71
23 Peter Martin 71
24 John Wright 71
25 Connor Stephen McLachlan 71
26 Darcy Brereton 71
27 Sam Burrell 71
28 David Backstrom 71
29 Kristopher Mueck 72
30 Matias Sanchez 72
31 Bradley Kivimets 72
32 James Douris 72
33 Peter Lamaris 72
34 Jonathan Pepper 72
35 Angus Porter 73
36 Jimmy Edge 73
37 Daniel Morgan 73
38 Matthew Buff 73
39 Tom Robinson 73
40 Gavin Hills 73
41 Joel Shields 73
42 Joseph D’arcy 73
43 Matthew Rogers 74
44 Patrick Joseph 74
45 Louis Brown 74
46 Peter Hall 74
47 Connor Edmonds 74

Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Munro leads Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship pre-qualifying charge
Light of Day: Positive signs from Jason’s Pebble push
Finalists announced for WA PGA Tournament and Pro-Am of the Year
Aussies Abroad: Drewitt top-10 again on Korn Ferry Tour