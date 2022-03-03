Morgan motivated to prove he’s no one-hit wonder - PGA of Australia

Jed Morgan has vowed to prove he’s no one-hit wonder after playing his way into contention on day one of TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

The Fortinet Australian PGA champion shot three-under 68 on Thursday to be the best of the morning groups along with the returning Brendan Jones, David Micheluzzi’s afternoon round of five-under 66 trumping both by two strokes.

A record-setting 11-stroke win at Royal Queensland in January was destined to be a tough act to follow and Morgan admitted that he has struggled to adjust to the increase in external expectations along with those that he puts on himself.

Since his PGA triumph the 22-year-old has missed three cuts and withdrew after the opening round of TPS Murray River a fortnight ago and understands he still has a point to prove.

“I’ve had that in my head the whole time, 100 per cent,” Morgan said of wanting to prove his PGA demolition was no fluke.

“That’s why I played the Queensland PGA and the events after that because I did want to prove that it wasn’t a one-hit wonder type of thing.

“I know that I’m not that but there’s still those comments that I’m going to get if I don’t back it up.

“That’s something I can’t control. I know I’m not a one-hit wonder. It’s fair enough to think that and I definitely have had those thoughts for sure.”

In the wake of his breakout performance at his home club Morgan was inundated with media requests and received an invitation to play in the Saudi International, suddenly rubbing shoulders with the very top echelon of world golf.

A 2020 Australian Amateur triumph is proof enough that he is no overnight sensation but Morgan admitted that the attention was something that he was not prepared for.

“I haven’t played too much different since the PGA, it’s just that there has been a lot more distractions,” said Morgan.

“I wasn’t able to deal with it because I’d just never had it like that before. It was a pretty big thing that happened, not just the win but everyone accumulating to this one spot and it all just happened.

“I just felt like it took its toll. It’s been a lot to take in for myself and everyone in my team.”

With coach Grant Field walking the fairways Morgan used his power game to nullify the gusting wind, picking up birdies in two of his first three holes after starting from the 10th tee to set the tone for his round.

There was a dropped shot at the par-3 16th but he picked off straightforward birdies at both par 5s on the front nine to be in a strong position heading into the second round.

“It’s nice to have a nice score first up,” Morgan admitted.

“It’s always good to put a good score together in the first round because it sets the tempo for the rest of the week.

“It was definitely a pretty decent test today.

“It was quite wet, obviously we had preferred lies but you just don’t quite know what it’s going to do off a wet clubface.

“It’s the best draining golf course I’ve ever seen around the whole world. They’ve done a seriously good job.”