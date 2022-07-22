Moreton Bay region hosts SParms pro-ams - PGA of Australia

The Sparms PGA Legends Tour returns to the beautiful Moreton Bay region on Friday with two pro-ams across the Bribie Island and Pacific Harbour golf courses.

These two very different yet challenging courses have become a popular destination on the Sparms PGA Legends Tour and the 50-plus senior PGA Professionals are excited to return.

The field includes Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz (pictured), Terry Price, Brad Burns and Tim Elliott, ensuring some high quality golf.

The players from all across Australia will join local and interstate amateurs in the pro-am format ensuring over 150 players, spectators and officials.

The Moreton Bay Regional Council has been a great supporter of these events and believes that they help promote the region as a great destination to visit.