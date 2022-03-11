More joy for Glenn at Moama Masters - PGA of Australia

Glenn Joyner has held off one of the strongest fields in recent memory to record a convincing three-stroke win at the $30,000 Moama Masters at Rich River Golf Club.

The biggest names on the SParms PGA Legends Tour were out in force for the two-day event and it was the in-form Joyner who emerged victorious, opening with a six-under 66 on day one and following it with a five-under 67 to never be threatened.

Joyner successfully defended his Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am title earlier in the week and will edge ahead of Peter Fowler on the Order of Merit.

Defending Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz was second behind Joyner at Rich River with rounds of 69-67, one shot clear of Andrew Welsford (68-69) with Mike Harwood (69-69), Simon Tooman (70-68) and Champions Tour player David McKenzie (68-70) all sharing fourth place.

The big names dominated the leaderboard, Brad Burns, John Wade and Michael Long finishing in a tie for seventh at five-under followed by Peter Senior (three-under), Fowler, Guy Wall and Mike Ferguson at two-under.

Due to recent flooding a number of SParms PGA Legends Tour events have been postponed, the next outing the KFC Mudgee Legends Pro-Am at Mudgee Golf Club.