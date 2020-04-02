More events postponed due to COVID-19

The PGA of Australia has confirmed it will extend the current postponement period of all sanctioned events from Friday 1 May to Monday 1 June as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve.

Affected events include those on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series, Ladbrokes Legends Tour, Volkswagen Scramble Regional Finals and the Championship Final as well as PGA Trainee and Open matches.

The decision has been made with the health and safety of PGA Professionals and stakeholders in mind and in line with government regulations.

“We will continue to work closely with competitors, sponsors and host venues in attempting to reschedule these events where possible,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“While we will face another set of challenges when we are given the all clear to proceed, whenever that may be, I would like to thank our Members, stakeholders, host venues, participants and the wider golf community for their continued understanding during this period.”

The PGA – guided by the expertise of the Australian Government and leading health authorities – will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any further changes.