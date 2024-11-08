Moore Park Golf Collective unveils alternative proposal - PGA of Australia

Moore Park Golf Collective, comprising Golf Australia, PGA of Australia, Golf NSW and Moore Park Golf Club, today announced an ambitious initiative to transform Moore Park South into a vibrant, world-class recreational and golf facility.

The alternative proposal, submitted to the NSW Government during its consultation process in April 2024, supports a growing Sydney and allows for the retention of the much-loved and always busy 18-hole golf course by maximising un-used and under-utilised open space for active and passive recreation and active transport.

The proposal, a testament to the Collective’s commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and a vision for an innovative and sustainable future, will see several public spaces added to the area, including:

● An adventure playground

● A nature play space

● A dog park

● BBQ and picnic facilities, a fitness trail and terracing located in the best position with spectacular city views

● A football oval

● A skate park and seating

● Half courts and a futsal court

● A BMX pump track and riding zone

● An athletics precinct

● 3 kms of well-connected walking, running and cycling paths

● New environmental spaces for Eastern Suburbs Banksia Scrub regeneration

● A multi-level 500-space car park cleverly built into the landscape

● A reduced par-68 18-hole public golf course allowing local, state and national competitions to continue

● Mini golf course, a practice putting green and a practice chipping area

● A shortened high-tech driving range with more bays

The bold, city-shaping vision for world-class recreational and golf facilities for a growing Sydney is achieved by transforming undeveloped parkland, enhancing golf, and connecting people to destinations.

Jared Kendler, Leader of Save Moore Park Golf said: “We have been working to ensure the alternative proposal aligns with the Premier’s vision to establish Moore Park South as a vibrant recreational destination for all.”

“By enhancing existing infrastructure and revitalising un-used and under-utilised areas, the initiative aims to create a park that caters to diverse recreational interests in a financially sustainable way that solves the many challenges in the broader precinct.”

“This exciting master plan delivers a minimum of 15 hectares of quality and connected recreational space for play, exploration, relaxing, walking and sports activities for people of all ages and as such is a win/win/win for the Government, the people of Sydney and the visitor economy,” said Mr Kendler.

Damien de Bohun, General Manager of Clubs and Facilities Golf Australia, Stuart Fraser, CEO Golf NSW, and Jared Kendler, Leader of Save Moore Park Course, unveiled the proposal designed to accelerate the Premier’s vision for upgraded infrastructure and more recreational space while preserving the iconic and highly utilised Moore Park Golf Course.

Damien de Bohun, General Manager of Clubs and Facilities, Golf Australia said the proposal prioritises the preservation and enhancement of Moore Park Golf Course, positioning Moore Park South as a park for everyone and the home of public golf in NSW.

“Not only does the proposal incorporate innovative features such as protected recreational areas and well-connected walking, running and cycling tracks, it also offers a 500-space carpark to accommodate the growing influx of visitors and overflow parking for major events in the area,” Mr de Bohun said.

“With golf one of the most popular organised sports in Australia in 2024, this plan addresses the significant demand for golf facilities and ensures that Australia’s busiest 18-hole public golf course remains available and accessible to people from all walks of life, contributing to improved physical and mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

Creating significant employment opportunities in management, events, retail and hospitality, Moore Park Golf Course is also home to a thriving golf academy, where PGA of Australia professionals conduct more than 77 lessons per day, including group classes for children and new Mums and Bubs sessions.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said Moore Park Golf Club has been a key community asset for over 100 years.

“Golf NSW believes the alternate proposal provides a win-win solution for the NSW Government and a growing Sydney by offering a multitude of recreational activities, whilst continuing to service the massive demand for publicly accessible golf via an 18-hole course,” Mr Fraser said.

“The proposed recreational hub will truly be the heartbeat of the precinct, and golf industry stakeholders welcome the opportunity to maximise the recreational benefits of the site for the community,” he said.

The Collective is also working to build climate resilience and biodiversity by creating revegetation areas throughout the course for the critically endangered Eastern Suburbs Banksia Scrub (ESBS). Undertaken with IndigiGrow, a social enterprise from First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation, sustaining people, land and culture through the propagation and growing of native plants, the initiative will promote environmental sustainability and continue conservation efforts.

The Collective encourages residents of Zetland, Waterloo, Redfern, Surry Hills, Kensington, greater Sydney and beyond to support the initiative by signing the Save Moore Park Golf Course petition at www.savemooreparkgolfcourse.com.auto establish Moore Park South as a premier sports and recreation precinct, enriching the lives of Sydneysiders for generations to come.