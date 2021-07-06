Moonah Links home of the Vic PGA for next three years

The Victorian PGA Championship has found a new home for the next three years with Moonah Links Resort signing on as host and major support partner.

Stepping in to host the delayed 2020 Vic PGA in January amid the COVID-19 disruptions, Moonah Links will host the 2021 championship from November 4-7 across both the Open and Legends courses.

To be worth $137,500, it further strengthens the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule and will serve as the ideal lead-in to both the Australian Open (November 25-28) and Australian PGA Championship (Dec 2-5).

As was the format earlier this year, the Legends Course will host the first two rounds of the championship with the Peter Thomson-designed Open Course – host to the 2003 and 2005 Australian Opens – to determine the champion over the final two rounds.

“Moonah Links occupies an important place in tournament golf in this country and we’re thrilled that it will host an ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia event for at least the next three years,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“During a difficult time for tournament golf Moonah Links stepped in and hosted back-to-back events earlier this year, giving our Tour Professionals a safe environment in which to showcase their skills.

“They are two outstanding golf courses, the facilities are world-class and the format of the tournament will ensure professionals and amateurs alike get to experience all Moonah Links has to offer.

“The Open Course has also hosted the Final Stage of our Qualifying School since 2017 so this further solidifies what is an already very strong relationship between the PGA of Australia and Moonah Links.”

The Victorian PGA Celebrity Amateur Classic will again take place in conjunction with the Vic PGA which will give amateur golfers the unique opportunity to participate in a fully-sanctioned PGA Tour of Australasia event on two championship golf courses.

The field will be made up of 92 professionals who will pair with 92 amateurs (including leading celebrities) with the top 25 amateurs to make the cut and the top eight getting to play all four rounds.

“Moonah Links will always have a special place in my heart and I can’t wait to get back and defend my title in November,” said 2020 champion Chris Wood.

“Playing across two very different but equally challenging golf courses is unique in itself and with the history associated with Moonah Links I feel very fortunate that it was the site of my maiden PGA Tour of Australasia title.”

Host also to the Nationwide Tour’s Moonah Classic from 2008-2010, Moonah Links General Manager Sasha Han is thrilled that Australia’s best players will once again make an annual pilgrimage to the Mornington Peninsula.

“We firmly believe that Moonah Links provides the best professionals with a wonderful test and we’re excited to welcome them back to Moonah Links later this year and for the next three years,” Mr Han said.

“We were thrilled to step in and serve as hosts at relatively short notice in January and we promise players and fans an even greater experience when they return in November.

“Moonah Links has proven itself to be a world-class tournament venue and we hope to help raise the standing of the Victorian PGA Championship even further over the next three years.”

The 2021 Victorian PGA Championship will feature a live weekend television broadcast and brings to seven the number of confirmed tournaments on the 2021/2022 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule, with further announcements to be made shortly.