Minjee Lee wins LPGA Founders Cup - PGA of Australia

Australia’s Minjee Lee has won her seventh LPGA Tour title, closing out the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey today.

Lee, 25 and ranked No. 5 in the world, will rise even closer to world No. 1 after her first win of the 2022 season.

The superstar from Royal Fremantle did not have her best day but finished with a flourish, hitting a pure wedge from 100 metres at the 18th hole and holing the putt from inside two metres for a birdie and a two-shot win.

The winning putt 🏆@minjeegolf is now a 7x LPGA Tour winner! 👏 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/D2xrsYydKA — LPGA (@LPGA) May 15, 2022

She shot 67-63-69-70 to post 19 under par, but it was a struggle on the final day, and American Lexi Thompson had a chance to force a playoff as they came up the last, just a shot apart.

Once Thompson missed her birdie putt from six metres, Lee had two putts for the win, and only needed one.

Seventh win of her career.

Minjee Lee is the Cognizant Founders Cup champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hd07wJyVr5 — LPGA (@LPGA) May 15, 2022

“I putted really well, so I’ve got to take the positives,” she said. “I feel really good and even though I didn’t strike it that well today, I’m really, really happy.”

Lee watched a lot of putts slide by the hole, but contained her frustration. “A lot of them lipped out but at the end of the day, I still got the job done, so I’m happy.”