Minjee Lee looks for another LA title - PGA of Australia

Minjee Lee is looking to add her name to the winner’s list for a second time at Wilshire Country Club, as the DIO Implant LA Open begins this week.

After finishing one stroke outside the top 10 at the first major of the year, The Chevron Championship, Lee thinks growing up in Australia may help her to an even better finish this week at the Los Angeles course.

“It reminds me a little bit of the Sandbelt courses back in Australia, I grew up playing a lot of them in my amateur career and in my junior career as well, so I think it kind of reminds me a little bit of back at home, so I think that’s why I like coming back here.”

With a T-7 finish at the inaugural LA Open, and a victory in 2019, Lee is confident she understands how to be in contention on the weekend.

“I really do think the course sets up for a good ball striker and it’s a very ball striking golf course, and obviously the poa annua greens, if you can manage your way around that I think you’ll have a pretty good chance come Sunday.”

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Lee also told the LPGA website of her excitement in being asked to caddy for her brother, Min Woo, at the annual par 3 tournament at The Masters.

“Yeah, it was really cool, I think if you haven’t been there and you haven’t experienced kind of the hype, it’s real.

“I think just the course is just relentless, it’s really really tough, and I don’t think the T.V. gives it justice on how hilly it is, and to just see my brother competing there I think it was a proud sister moment.”

With the brand-new Palos Verdes Championship also in LA next week, and four more majors to come this season, Lee is assured that her game is trending in the right direction.

“I think I’ve been pretty solid in my ball striking and my chipping, so I think as long as I keep on top of that and work a little bit more on my putting, I think I’m gonna be in good shape.”

Fellow Aussies Hannah Green, Su Oh, Stephanie Kyriacou and Katherine Kirk will join Lee at the tournament, with Kirk being the first Australian chance to tee off at 12:48 am AEST Friday morning.

The DIO Implant LA Open will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 503 and Kayo Sports from 8:30-11:30am AEST Friday-Monday.