Min Woo Lee: What’s in the Bag

Callaway staffer Min Woo Lee won the Scottish Open with a walk off birdie on the first playoff hole. The 22-year-old Australian and rising star now has two European Tour wins, and he’s quickly climbing up the world rankings. Here’s what’s in his bag:

What’s in the Bag:

Epic Speed Driver (9°) – Fujikura Ventus Red 7X

Epic Speed Fairway Wood (15°) – Fujikura Ventus Red 8X

X Forged Utility Iron (18°) – Project X LS 7.0 Shaft

Apex TCB Irons (4-PW) – Project X LS 7.0 Shafts

JAWS MD5 Wedges (52°, 54°, 60°) – Nippon Pro Modus3 120 X Shafts

Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Putter

Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

His Driver: Lee hit clutch drives on Sunday with his Epic Speed. Our Epic Drivers continue to win on Tours around the world, and they’ve already earned three major victories in 2021.

His Golf Ball: Lee is using a Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, which he controlled beautifully in the rainy conditions this weekend. His fellow Callaway staffer Thomas Detry also reached the playoff with a Chrome Soft X Ball. Callaway was the #2 Golf Ball Brand at The Scottish Open with 29 in play.