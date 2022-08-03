Min Woo Lee set to return to Royal Queensland - PGA of Australia

Lee, 24, is one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from Australia in years, already winning twice on the DP World Tour and finishing in the top 15 at the Masters tournament at Augusta National in his first appearance in that fabled tournament.

He finished fourth in the 2021 PGA Championship, played in January 2022, behind Queenslander Jed Morgan, a runaway 11-shot victor on his home course.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship from 24-27 November is one of the major highlights of this year’s summer of golf and is the opening tournament of the DP World Tour season, and one of two marquee events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia alongside the Australian Open.

A stellar field of Australian and international players will compete for $2 million in prizemoney, the richest prize on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The DP World Tour co-sanction puts the tournament on the world stage, opening the door for the return of Australian stars and international players to the tournament, such as Lee.

Lee joins Victorian Lucas Herbert as the second big name to commit to the PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

The Western Australian is currently ranked 69th in the world but has been as high as 44th, impressive numbers for such a young player.

“I can’t wait to tee it up in the PGA,” said Lee. “It was so good to have big tournament golf back in Australia earlier this year with the crowds and the atmosphere out at Royal Queensland in January, and I tend to feed off that.

“It’s an event I’d love to win, being one of the marquee tournaments on the Australasian Tour and one that I’ve followed for a long, long time.

“It’s also exciting to see the event backed by the DP World Tour again. I’m sure that will be attractive to other players because it offers up opportunities there. I’m a fan of the Royal Queensland layout, I think it fits my eye, and I hope and expect to play well there this year.”

PGA of Australia Chief Executive Gavin Kirkman said Lee had the talent and charisma to light up Royal Queensland in summer.

“We think that Min Woo Lee is a great get for the tournament, there’s no doubt about that,” said Kirkman. “He’s just got a way about him that draws people in. He smashes the ball a long way, he takes the course on and he’s pretty relaxed and happy out there. “He seems to really enjoy the spotlight, and I think he’ll soak up that Royal Queensland party atmosphere and ride on it.

“We saw that earlier this year when he came in as the marquee player in the field and performed really well. He’s a great ambassador for our game and we’re rapt to have him playing at what’s going to be a fabulous championship.’’

The Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

