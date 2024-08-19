Min Woo Lee set to challenge for ISPS HANDA Australian Open - PGA of Australia

After nearly securing an historic Australian double last year, Min Woo Lee has today confirmed that he will tee it up at the 2024 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne as he chases his first Stonehaven Cup.

A rising star of the golf world who is popular the world over, Lee is the first player to formally commit to the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, which begins in 100 days on November 28, 2024.

To be played at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club, the men’s, women’s and all-abilities events will once again be contested together with Lee hoping to improve on his 2023 third place when he finished two shots out of a play-off having won the BMW Australian PGA Championship the week prior.

“I’m so excited to be coming back home to play this year, and after last summer I know the vibe and atmosphere at the Australian Open will be incredible,” Lee said.

Recently becoming an Olympian for the first time, Lee is now a fixture on the PGA TOUR and has risen to world No.40. This year he is poised for more representative honours as part of the Presidents Cup International team in Canada.

“It’s been a huge year playing overseas, especially representing Australia at the Olympics and being full-time on the PGA TOUR, and I can think of no better way to finish than coming home and contending, and hopefully winning, the Stonehaven Cup,” the West Australian said.

Brother to two-time major winner Minjee, the 26-year-old has more than made a name for himself on and off the course, with his moniker of “The Chef” seeing fans wearing their own chef hats at every event he plays.

Lee hoping his dedicated following will once again be in full voice when he returns to play just his second professional event in Melbourne after he finished in third behind Adrian Meronk in 2022 when the dual gender format was played for the first time.

“The crowds last year in Australia were incredible and, as everyone knows, I love playing in front of big crowds,” he said.

“I hope as many people as possible get around the event and come and watch us play.”

Playing his national Open for the fifth time, Lee, a four-time winner around the world who finished in the top-30 at three majors in 2024, spoke of his excitement to play another Australian Open on the world famous Melbourne Sandbelt.

“Melbourne golf is known around the world, and it is awesome that the Australian Open is back on the Sandbelt,” Lee said.

“Kingston Heath and Victoria are two of the best courses in the world and it’s exciting to have the chance to play them in a tournament again.”

Offering prizemoney of $3.4 million, the men’s side of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will again be co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour, with the women’s a WPGA Tour of Australasia event.

“Min Woo is one of the biggest names in golf, not just in Australia but globally,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“To have him confirmed for the Australian Open is very exciting and watching him take on two of the finest courses in the world is a tremendous prospect for the fans joining us in Melbourne, as well as the millions around the world tuning in to watch our best players on our best courses.”

Limited first release tickets for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open are available now via Ticketek. Save 20% off all tournament day passes for a strictly limited time.