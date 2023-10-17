Min Woo joins Tiger, Rory and Scott in TGL - PGA of Australia

In Japan for this week’s PGA TOUR ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on a sponsor’s exemption, Min Woo Lee has been announced as the latest player on the roster of the TGL presented by SoFi.

A collaboration with the PGA TOUR, TGL is an innovative golf league mixing advanced technology and live action, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy among its creators.

Launching in January 2024 with a 15-match regular season then finals, Lee, who won last week on the Asian Tour at the SJM Macao Open, joins the likes of major winners Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and compatriot Adam Scott on the TGL roster.

“It’s going to be a team game, I’m not sure what team I am going to be on, I am excited for that,” Lee told Australian media.

“It’s going to be special, you can see that roster, obviously with Tiger and Rory, and most of the top players in the world, which is really awesome. I’m really excited for that; I hope I can show out and play some of my best golf there.”

There will be six teams, featuring 24 players, with four announced to date – New York, Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC and Boston – and investors include Serena and Venus Williams, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Fenway Sports Group.

Lee’s place amongst the big name players and in the highly anticipated new league yet another sign of his rising star in world golf.

The West Australian is set to play full-time on the PGA TOUR in 2024, from a likely Las Vegas base, after securing status following his PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP and U.S. Open top-10s this year leading to Special Temporary Membership.

Marking his third professional win, his Asian Tour success last week was the first time the 25-year-old claimed a tournament as the top billed player.

“It’s not easy, there’s not many times where I was the top player in the tournament, there is only a few times that it has happened, but I guess I just learnt from the Aussie events to not get too far ahead of myself,” Lee said.

“I felt like it could come easier, but in a case it came even harder, so I felt like I had to chill out and take a deep breath and in Macao last week, there was a lot of pressure. But the only thing I could do is handle the things I could have done. I just try to do the best I can, and it worked out.”

That is a feeling he will experience again as one of the announced players for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Lee also recently announced as co-host with sister Minjee of the newest Webex Players Series event at their home club of Royal Fremantle in early 2025.

“I feel like Royal Fremantle you can go low, but for four days in a row, it’s pretty darn good,” he joked when asked about repeating last week’s 30-under-par total at the ZOZO.

“If I could do that most of the time, I would be probably the No.1 player in the world.”

Lee will have plenty of company in that class of player in the TGL and on the PGA TOUR, with a stated goal for 2024 of making his first Presidents Cup team. A goal he says was heightened watching the recent Ryder Cup in Italy.

The match play format of that event, and the TGL which sees three players of each team in a match play format over two hours at a purpose-built venue called SoFi Centre in Florida suiting the World No.45 perfectly.

“It seems like everyone and then there’s me,” Lee said of the TGL.

“These guys, obviously major champions and best in the world. I guess a bit of my fun personality and hopefully I can play some good golf there, too. I really like that, like type of format, team event.”