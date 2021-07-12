Aussies on Tour: Min Woo Lee-ds the way


An equipment adjustment, a pre-round premonition and some Wimbledon inspiration all conspired to deliver Min Woo Lee a second European Tour title in another outstanding week for Aussie golfers across the globe.

Replicating three professional wins and two by our leading amateurs of a week ago was always going to be difficult yet Lee’s stunning final round at the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club once again gave Australian golf a moment to savour.

One of three Aussies inside the top five entering the final round, Lee was three strokes back at the start of the day yet a six-hole birdie blitz on the front nine saw him join Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick at the top of the leaderboard.

Following a 90-minute suspension of play when heavy rain turned into a thunderstorm late in the round, Lee birdied the 16th hole to take the lead at 18-under par, Detry and Fitzpatrick also making four at the par-5 to match the 22-year-old’s total.

All three returned to the 18th tee for the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Lee’s brilliant approach to eight feet and subsequent birdie putt earning the West Australian a maiden Rolex Series win and a place at The Open Championship.

“I was actually watching Wimbledon and it was nice to see Djokovic come in and do his interview,” Lee said of his time in the clubhouse during the rain delay.

“I thought that was a good feeling and I might want to do that.

“It’s just crazy. I’ve kind of dreamt of it last night and people back home staying up late to watch me, sending messages. This one is for you too.”

Two weeks ago Lee changed to an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 putter and made another adjustment this week at the other end of the bag, using a 9-degree Callaway Epic Speed Driver with Fujikura Ventus Red 7X shaft as he hit 76.9 per cent of fairways and 94.4 per cent of greens in his closing 7-under 64.

Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert (66) enjoyed another strong week as he finished tied for fourth playing alongside world No.1 Jon Rahm in the final round while Wade Ormsby (69) can celebrate his tie for 12th with one of the 204 bottles of whisky he won by making a hole-in-one at the par-3 12th.

Stephanie Kyriacou followed up her win last week with a tie for sixth at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series event in London and Dimi Papadatos – runner-up a week ago – continued his good form on the Challenge Tour with a tie for ninth at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France.

In the US, two Aussies took steps towards ensuring their status on the PGA Tour in 2022 with strong finishes on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Victorian Cameron Percy moved up to 126th in the FedEx Cup standings on the back of a final round of 6-under 65 and a tie for 11th at the John Deere Classic while Brett Drewitt moved up two spots to be 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merit courtesy of a tie for seventh at the TPC Colorado Championship.

Although it has been the young stars dominating the headlines of late Rod Pampling represented the seniors superbly at the US Senior Open, firing the equal-best round of the day to make a charge up the leaderboard to take fourth spot, four shots behind the winner, Jim Furyk.

European Tour

abrdn Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Winner  Min Woo Lee     68-69-65-64—266            €1,123,300

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T4           Lucas Herbert     69-68-64-66—267            €281,365

T12        Wade Ormsby    67-69-66-69—271            €107,961

T44        Ryan Fox             70-70-68-68—276            €31,381

T44        Scott Hend          67-70-70-69—276            €31,381

MC         Jason Scrivener  68-71-74—213   €10,883

MC         Maverick Antcliff              76-75—151

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Winner  Lucas Glover       68-63-70-64—265            $US1.116m

T11        Cameron Percy  70-68-67-65—270            $124,664

T34        Rhein Gibson      69-67-68-70—274            $30,956

T55        Cam Davis           67-69-73-69—278            $14,446

T62        John Senden       74-63-72-71—280            $13,640

68           Greg Chalmers   69-65-75-73—282            $12,958

MC         Aaron Baddeley 72-67—139

WD        Danny Lee           69-38—107

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

Winner  Nasa Hataoka    61-69-64—194   $US300,000

T15        Su Oh    69-67-68—204   $25,099

T60        Katherine Kirk    71-71-69—211   $4,836

T64        Sarah Kemp        70-72-70—212   $4,387

MC         Sarah Jane Smith              70-73—143

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

Winner  Tag Ridings         70-68-66-68—272            $US108,000

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T7           Brett Drewitt      69-70-68-68—275            $17,800

71           Steven Alker       70-71-74-73—288            $2,328

T76        Jamie Arnold      70-72-77-71—290            $2,262

MC         Brett Coletta      73-72—145

MC         Nick Voke            73-72—145

MC         Robert Allenby   80-77—157

WD        Ryan Ruffels       83

Challenge Tour

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France

Winner  Marcel Siem       71-62-69-67—269            €33,600

T9           Dimitrios Papadatos        70-65-71-71—277            €4,830

T12        Josh Geary          70-68-71-69—278            €3,780

T56        Blake Windred   69-72-74-72—287            €703

MC         David Micheluzzi               79-74—153

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series

Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England

Winner  Marianne Skarpnord       73-65-68—206   €25,366

T6           Stephanie Kyriacou          70-70-71—211   €4,988

11           Minjee Lee         72-73-68—213   €3,720

T84        Whitney Hillier   75-80-75—230

T107      Victoria Fricot    88-88-80—256

Symetra Tour

Donald Ross Classic

French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana

Winner  Casey Danielson               67-68-68—203   $US37,500

T17        Robyn Choi         70-69-70—209   $3,425

T21        Hira Naveed       70-69-71—210   $2,932

63           Julienne Soo       73-70-78—221   $871

MC         Stephanie Na     73-72—145

MC         Soo Jin Lee          72-74—146

MC         Julianne Alvarez                77-74—151

Champions Tour

US Senior Open

Winner  Jim Furyk             72-64-66-71—273            $US720,000

4             Rod Pampling     69-72-69-67—277            $193,249

T21        Peter Fowler      71-70-69-75—285            $42,840

MC         David McKenzie 75-73—148

WD        Mark Hensby      40


