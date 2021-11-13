Min chasing win after chip-in in Dubai - PGA of Australia

A chip-in eagle at the par-5 13th has put Min Woo Lee within striking distance of the leaders heading into the final round of the European Tour’s AVIV Dubai Championship in Dubai.

Admitting post-round that he originally planned to skip the penultimate event of the season, Lee had an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys in his round of 6-under 66 at the Greg Norman-designed Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The 23-year-old’s three-round total of 16-under par puts him tied for fifth with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (68) and three strokes back of co-leaders Joachim B Hansen (67) and Francesco Laporta (67).

Fast out of the blocks with three straight birdies to start his round, Lee birdied seven and bogeyed eight to turn in 3-under but it was the chip-in at 13 after coming up short with his approach that elevated him to within two of the lead.

“Bombed driver probably 300 metres down there, had a 200-metre shot in,” Lee explained.

“I was trying to fly a 7-iron because I was in the rough and I just caught it high on the face and came up 25-30 metres short.

“It had a nice lie so I just thought run it down the hill with a little bit of check and it just tracked and hit the pin.

“I started off really good. Three birdies in a row, holed some nice, lengthy putts. There were a couple of chances that I could have made but nice chip-in… Gave one away on 17 but nice birdie on the last and hopefully another one tomorrow.”

Winner of the Scottish Open in July, Lee began his 20th event of the season sixth in the Race to Dubai standings and can climb even higher with a strong showing on Sunday.

“I was going to take this week off but I thought my form was pretty solid and that whatever challenge is in front of me I could overcome it,” said Lee, who will be one of the marquee players at the Australian PGA Championship in January.

“It is tough, I haven’t been home in six months but I’m looking forward to going home and relaxing but I’ve still got two more to go. I’m going to knuckle down and play well.

“I’m hitting it great, I’m putting it good and chipping it awesome so same thing (tomorrow).”

Fellow West Australian Jason Scrivener (69) is tied for 44th with one round to play while Scott Hend missed the cut on the number.