Millar’s time at Stuart Appleby Cohuna Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Canberra’s Matthew Millar has fired a bogey-free round of eight-under 64 to add to his extensive list of adidas Pro-Am victories in what he hopes will be a springboard to even greater success over the summer.

The tight, tree-lined nature of the Cohuna Golf Club layout was made to measure for one of Australian golf’s straightest hitters, Millar’s eight birdies in the Stuart Appleby Cohuna Golf Club Pro-Am delivering a three-stroke victory from Settlers Run Associate Lachlan Armour (67).

Border Open champion Tim Hart (68) continued his good form to earn a share of third alongside Darren Eckhardt (68) and James Grierson (68) with four players finishing tied for sixth at three-under, Bryden Macpherson, Brett Rankin, Alex Edge and Brady Watt.

Starting his round from the third hole, Millar opened with two straight pars before he began to pick the Cohuna course to pieces, making seven birdies in the space of nine holes around the turn.

The 45-year-old very nearly aced the 178-metre par-3 eighth, his final birdie at the par-5 16th rounding out close to the perfect round of golf.

“I don’t think you could get more up my alley than here,” Millar said.

“There were only a couple of holes where I didn’t use driver and drove it really well. I think I missed only fairway and hit a lot of shots close as well.

“I missed probably three or four times from that 11-foot range so it was a really good round. Always love a card with no bogeys on it.

“It’s always good to get back into the winner’s circle so happy with that.”

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia, both of Millar’s wins on the main tour have come in New Zealand, the 45-year-old winning the NZ PGA in 2015 and the Rebel Sport Masters in 2018.

The reigning adidas Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner, Millar concedes that converting his good form of recent years into a major win on home soil is a motivating factor moving into the summer of golf.

“I’m quite hungry to win one here on our shores that’s for sure, one of our bigger ones,” admitted Millar, who was third in the 2018 Australian PGA Championship.

“I’ve had some chances and maybe I’ve let a couple go and maybe a few have been taken away at times but I feel like I’m playing well enough.

“I’ve got to tidy up a couple of things that aren’t quite there but I’d be every chance.

“There might be a couple of golf courses that don’t quite suit me as well as a couple of others would but that’s all part of adapting. There’s no reason you can’t do well on those.

“Really looking forward to the next few months of playing. I may not play every event but I’ll aim to play a good 80-90 per cent at least.”

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the $50,000 Murray Open at the Murray Downs Golf Resort starting Thursday, the first in the NSW Regional Open Series.