Millar wins by four in Bairnsdale blitz - PGA of Australia

Matt Millar’s dominance of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series has continued in spectacular fashion, blitzing the field to win the The Big Garage Bairnsdale Golf Club Pro-Am at Bairnsdale Golf Club.

Edging ahead of Queensland’s Tim Hart on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit, Millar took advantage of pristine conditions and his trusty driver to post a winning score of 10-under 61, four clear of Brady Watt and Daniel Fox who shared second place with rounds of six-under 65.

Persistent rain made scoring challenging for the morning groups but the skies cleared in the afternoon and Millar made the most of the benign conditions.

He was six-under through six holes courtesy of four birdies and an eagle and remained bogey-free on his round, adding four further birdies to shoot 10-under and possibly set a new course record.

“I didn’t miss a fairway and obviously rolled in a few putts,” said Millar, whose recent wins include the Murray Open and Queanbeyan Open.

“If Bairnsdale isn’t the best country course in Australia it must be the best in Victoria,” Millar added.

A nine-hole junior pro-am was also held on Sunday with 25 local young golfers taking part, Millar, Fox and Watt among the pros to share the course with the youngsters.