Mercurial Millar snares comeback win - PGA of Australia

Millar carded rounds of 66 and 68 for a two-round total of 10-under-par to claim victory by three shots from Queenslander Will Florimo ( 71-66) and Victorian Kyle Michel (69-68).



Five players finished in a tie for fourth at -6 – Lachlan Aylen, Jay Mackenzie, Concord amateur Blake Phillips, William Bruyeres, and 2008 NSW Open champion Aaron Townsend.



Millar, who began the final round a shot back from the leader, the big-hitting Lincoln Tighe, made his move early in the final round, erasing the overnight deficit with a birdie on his first hole (the 10th).



He followed up with two more on the second and third (12th and 13th) to grab the outright lead and was never seriously threatened from there.



A couple of challengers made moves during the round. Phillips seemed the player most likely to make a serious move when he turned for home to get to within three shots, while Florimo matched the mark at -6 after 10 holes.



The day, however, belonged to the 47-year-old ACT product, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in January and was unable to pick up a club for over four months.



“I’m so thrilled to get this one,” a delighted Millar beamed. “I had a second place a couple of weeks ago in Queensland and a few fourth places.



“There have been some good signs, but saying that, I’m just happy to get back out here and be playing; I’ve missed it so much.”



“I like coaching back home at Federal, but I really love playing and competing.



“It’s great to get out here and have a reward like this and get a win; I’m really, really happy.”



With Millar already exempt from this year’s NSW Open, interest was high in who would take out the coveted three confirmed spots in the field for the $800,000 Championship, part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.



Several players looked likely to grab the spots but stumbled at the end. The lucky three to secure their starts at Murray Downs in November were Queensland’s Will Florimo, Victoria’s Lachlan Aylen, and Ballina Product Jay Mackenzie.



NEXT UP

Coffs Harbour will host the next NSW Open Qualifier, the North Coast Open, on Tuesday-Wednesday.

LEADERBOARD

-10: Matt Millar (ACT)

-7: Will Florimo (Qld), Kyle Michel (Vic)

-6: Lachlan Aylen (Vic), Jay Mackenzie (NSW), Blake Phillips (a, NSW), William Bruyeres (Qld), Aaron Townsend (NSW)

-5: Jye Pickin (NSW), Andrew Campbell (NSW), Josh Clarke (NSW), Jacob Boyce (Qld), Riley Taylor (NSW)

