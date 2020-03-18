Millar uses hometown advantage to win Murrumbidgee Pro-Am

Martin Dive and Matt Millar have won the Murrumbidgee Country Club Furphy Pro-Am with spectacular rounds of 8-under 64.

Stunning ACT conditions allowed for low scoring at the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series event where 61 PGA Professionals vied for a share of the spoils.

Dive set the low target in the morning field at Murrumbidgee Country Club with Aaron Wilkin and Ben Murphy trailing by one shot upon entering the clubhouse.

Taking to the course in the afternoon, Canberra local Millar was just one shot off the lead with one hole left to play.

Known as Mr Consistent in Australian golfing circles, Millar holed the required birdie with ease to tie for the win alongside Dive.

“After the recent drought here in Canberra I thought the course was in fantastic condition,” Millar said.

Tim Hart joined Wilkin and Murphy on a score of 7-under to tie for third place.

Matt Stieger claimed outright sixth, followed by Darren Beck in outright seventh at 5-under the card.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series will conclude its tour of the Australian Capital Territory at the Yowani Country Club Pro-Am on Thursday.

For the full Murrumbidgee Country Club Furphy Pro-Am leaderboard and recent Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series results visit pga.org.au.