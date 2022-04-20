Millar, Joyner start new Pro-Am season in style - PGA of Australia

Pro-am plunderer Matt Millar and in-form veteran Glenn Joyner have picked up where they left off, sharing victory at the season-opening Orora Yenda Pro-Am at Yenda Golf Club.

The Riverina region of New South Wales welcomed 41 professionals for the first event of the 2022/2023 adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the 12-hole layout at Yenda once again proving to be a happy hunting ground for Millar.

Second behind Queensland’s Tim Hart on the 2021/2022 Order of Merit, Millar launched a successful defence of his Yenda crown with a round of three-under 45 on the par-48 course.

A birdie at the par-5 first was the ideal start and he added further birdies at six and 11 to post three-under, a score only one player would match.

“It’s great to be back at Yenda Golf Club,” said Millar

“The golf course continues to improve each year and the hospitality is something that is really special.”

A two-time winner this year on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, Joyner had birdies at three, six, 10 and 11 in his round, his lone bogey coming at the 410-metre par-4 fourth.

Playing in the first group of the day, Queensland’s Simon Tooman set the early pace with a round of two-under 46. It would hold up throughout much of the afternoon and earn him a share of third alongside Aaron Townsend, 2019 champion Dale Williamson, Jayden Cripps and Andrew Campbell.

Players remain in the Riverina for the next event on the schedule, the 36-hole B&C Plumbing Griffith Charity Pro-Am starting Thursday, first groups teeing off at 7.30am.

