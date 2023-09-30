Millar defies back issues to win at Lynwood - PGA of Australia

Matt Millar isn’t sure how much of the upcoming Summer of Golf his body will allow him to tackle, but he showed he’s in great form by winning the Stockland The Gables 2023 Pro-Am at Lynwood Country Club.

The PGA Tour of Australasia veteran, who has been battling on-going back issues, shot back-to-back 67s to score a four-shot win ahead of a group of five players in the $50,000 event.

Returning to competition after a layoff and an MRI on his back in the week of the Lynwood event, Millar is unsure what his future holds for this summer.

“It’s my first win after some time out again,” Millar said.

“(This summer) is a little bit up in the air to be honest. If I’m able to play, I’m confident I can do the right things myself.

“It’s just a matter of what this is going to let me do.

“I’ve played seven of the last eight days, including today, and today I was really, really sore. That’s not a great sign.

“We’ll wait and see what the MRI turns up and go from there.”

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

After his 67 in round one, Millar trailed Jordan Zunic by one shot and was tied with Neven Basic.

But while Zunic dropped back with a 73 on day two, Millar showed his consistency with another 67 to put a gap in the field despite a bogey on the long par-four final hole.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I was really blown away by the layout,” Millar said of his first visit to Lynwood.

“There’s some really quality holes that ask a lot of you, particularly No.8 which is a very intimidating hole.

“I can imagine this place would be quite a monster in a 30kph wind that’s for sure.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-8: Matt Millar

-4: Neven Basic, William Bayliss, Darcy Boyd, Drew Herbert, Jonathan Pepper

-3: Jordan Zunic, Dillon Hart

-2: Aaron Townsend

NEXT UP

The next adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event is at Wagga Wagga Country Club in the NSW Riverina with a $50,000 prize purse up for grabs on October 12-13.