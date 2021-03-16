Millar claims third straight victory at Yenda Pro-Am

Canberra’s Matthew Millar has won his third consecutive PGA Pro-Am Series event at the Yenda Pro-Am with a one-stroke victory over Jordan Mullaney, Benjamin Clementson and Bradley Kivimets.

Known on tour as Mr Consistent, Millar lived up to his nickname at the volunteer-run Yenda Golf Club to take the outright win with a round of 5-under 43 on the 12 hole course.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Millar, however, who sat one stroke behind with two holes to play.

But he wasn’t going to let the opportunity to add another win to his resume slip. Thanks to birdies on his closing two holes, the 11th and 12th, the title was his.

“It’s been great to come out and play here again,” Millar said.

“It’s been a few years but I thank you all for your hospitality. I’d like to thank Leeton, Griffith and Yenda for the support they’ve shown over the years by running events on the Pro-Am Series.”

Mullaney, Clementson and Kivimets tied for second place at 4-under the card, ahead of Mitchell Gannon and Matthew Stieger at 2-under.

Following his efforts over the last three events Millar also took out the circuit prize after shooting a combined 16-under over the four rounds to win by over 10 shots.

The PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to the final event of the season in NSW/ACT for the $40,000 Ron Crouch Transport Wagga Wagga Pro-Am, starting on Thursday.

View the final Yenda 2021 Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.