Millar back on winner’s list at Traralgon Pro-Am

Matt Millar has returned to the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series winner’s list at the Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am in spectacular style with a clutch putt at the final hole.

Sitting tied for fifth place at 4-under 68 and four shots off the lead at the start of the day, Millar’s game went to another level in the second round at Traralgon Golf Club.

In 40 degree conditions, Millar fired seven birdies and a lone bogey in his 8-under 64 second round but it was an eagle at the par-5 16th, drained from 20 feet, that secured his two-shot victory.

“I’m really thrilled to pick up a win leading into some of the bigger tournaments,” said Millar who will return to the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia at next week’s ISPS HANDA Vic Open.

“Traralgon Golf Club should really be commended for running such a great event. The course was fantastic and I look forward to returning next year.”

James Nitties and Anthony Choat recorded final rounds of 65 and 66 respectively to tie for second place at 10-under the card.

Overnight leader Tim Hart struggled in the heat with an even-par 72 to accompany his opening round of 8-under 64 to finish in fourth place.

European Tour winner Marcus Fraser rounded out the top five at 7-under.

The Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am concludes the Gippsland swing of the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series.

To view the final leaderboard visit pga.org.au.