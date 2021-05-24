Millar a winner again at Toro Australia Pro-Am

Reigning Adidas Pro-Am Series Order of Merit champion Matt Millar has notched his first win of the 2021/22 season by taking out the Toro Australia Pro-Am at Western Australian Golf Club on Monday.

Coming off a course record-equalling round of 6-under 66 to finish tied for second at the Cottesloe Open on Sunday, Millar displayed the consistency that has become the hallmark of his career in recent years to hold off a stellar field by a single stroke.

Heavy showers hit the Western Australian layout in the morning but had cleared by the afternoon, the leading players quick to take advantage of the soft conditions.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Terry Pilkadaris raced out to be 4-under through nine holes with Millar, Rick Kulacz and Western Australian Golf Club member John Boulton just a shot away as they made the turn.

Having picked up birdies at eight and nine Millar continued to run the hot hand, adding a third straight at the par-4 10th before picking up shots at the 288-metre 12th and par-4 15th to reach five under on his round.

With four holes to play there were nine players tied at 3-under but none could catch Millar, who despite a dropped shot at the par-4 17th was able to post a score of 4-under 66 for his first win of the season.

Pilkadaris, Kulacz, Brett Rumford, Daniel Gale, Michael Long and Neven Basic all finished tied for second at 3-under with Boulton, Players Series Sydney champion Andrew Martin, Braden Becker and Edward Donoghue sharing eighth at 2-under.

