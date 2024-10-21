Migur, Stephenson lead Qld Associates - PGA of Australia Adam Migur and Damon Stephenson have a share of the first-round lead at the Queensland PGA Associate Championship being played at Windaroo Lakes golf course.

Adam Migur and Damon Stephenson have a share of the first-round lead at the Queensland PGA Associate Championship being played at Windaroo Lakes golf course.

The Canadian Migur, who is based in Melbourne, and Stephenson opened with a pair of 2-under 71s to sit on top in the $40,000, 72-hole tournament.

Three players – Ben Hollis, Justin Morley and Michael Schimak-Orrell – are a shot farther back at 1-under par.

Migur had three birdies and an eagle at the short par-4 sixth hole in his round.

“I just tried to stay really patient. I knew looking at years past, it was tough challenge this week and just tried to take my chances when I could and stay pretty keel throughout the whole round and not let bogey get me down,” he said.

Migur said Windaroo Lakes “plays right into my strength” as a venue, and paid tribute to his coach, Andrew Cooper, for making the adjustment from the Melbourne Sandbelt to a Queensland course.

“He (Cooper) is really a smart guy and we kind of work on looking forward and saying, ‘okay, this is a different type of grass and technique for chipping is usually a little different up here’.

“And honestly the greens are so cute today. I didn’t even think that they were anything in my mind of what Queensland greens are like. So didn’t really have to worry about that. And chipping has been pretty comfortable. I mean, I’ve been getting some good lies, so we’ll see how the week goes.”

Stephenson, 32, had four birdies but a double bogey 6 at the par-4 eighth hole marred what otherwise would have been a sensational day.

Leaderboard

PHOTO: Adam Migur drives during his opening round at Windaroo Lakes.