Micheluzzi wary of Potgieter in final round - PGA of Australia

David Micheluzzi has seen enough of Aldrich Potgieter to know he’s a real threat in the final round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship on Sunday.

Playing together in the opening two rounds at Royal Queensland on Thursday and Saturday, the Victorian and Perth-raised South African shot matching scores of 67-67 to sit in a share of fourth place at 8-under-par, two shots from the lead in the event co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour.

They will be paired together in the Sunday finale, both chasing the biggest professional titles of their career.

Playing as an invitee this week ahead of his debut on the PGA TOUR in 2025, Potgieter is looking to add to his Korn Ferry Tour win in The Bahamas in January.

Meanwhile, Micheluzzi, the 2022/23 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, is chasing his first DP World Tour title.

“He hits it so far. It’s just ridiculous,” Micheluzzi said of his playing partner.

“And you could see why he absolutely loves it in the States. He just sends it and not only that, it’s his control. His iron play, wedges, his short game, it’s complete.

“I’m more worried about him tomorrow. He can literally carry every bunker on the golf course and just hit short irons into the par-5s where I’m hitting 3-woods.

“His game is unbelievable and he’s a good kid too, which is more important.”

A junior member at Joondalup in Perth where he was coached by David Milne, Potgieter has loved being back home in Australia for this one-off appearance.

His time in WA included the state amateur title in 2021 before claiming the British Amateur at just 17 years of age.

“Milney and I are very close still to this day,” the 20-year-old said.

“He’s out here supporting me, so it’s nice he’s got a few players out here, but I still talk to him, still stay in contact with him.”

As for his length, Potgieter has no thoughts of backing off in the final round.

“There were a couple of tee shots today where it was pumping into the wind and I still could get over the (fairway bunkers),” he said.

“So it’s nice and wide enough where I’m free to just hit the ball. It definitely helps mentally as well just to know that I can hit it, don’t have to stress where it’s going.”