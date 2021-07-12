Michel’s birdie barrage seals Mount Coolum Pro-Am win

Victorian Kyle Michel has staked an early claim for favouritism for Thursday’s $60,000 Redcliffe Pro-Am with victory at Monday’s North Shore Realty Mount Coolum Pro-Am at Mount Coolum Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast.

The two-day Redcliffe Pro-Am at Redcliffe Golf Club is one of the richest on the adidas Pro-Am Series circuit and was enough to lure Michel north early to make sure his game was in good shape.

A somewhat frustrating front nine where he scrambled for pars to make the turn in even par gave no indication of what was just around the corner. Starting with the 114-metre par-3 10th Michel made six birdies in the space of eight holes to post 6-under 66 and claim a two-stroke victory.

A member of the Australian team that contested the 2019 Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, Michel was tied for eighth at the Victorian PGA Championship earlier this year and was delighted to see his game click into gear in such a fashion on Monday.

“I came up to Queensland to play a couple events leading into Redcliffe and to get the win today certainly helps the confidence – and the bank balance!” said Michel, whose six birdies on the back nine came at 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

“Not much was happening for me around the front nine and I found myself scrambling a bit.

“I started hitting some really good wedge shots around the back nine which helped set up the birdies.”

Sharing second place were Sunshine Coast local Charlie Dann and New South Welshman Daniel Gale following rounds of 4-under 68 with Chang Gi Lee and Brett Rankin a further shot back on 3-under 69.

The Redcliffe Pro-Am is the next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series schedule with 2020 Queensland Open champion Anthony Quayle, 2019 NSW Open champion Josh Younger, TPS Sydney winner Andrew Martin, Matt Millar, Michael Sim, Steven Jeffress and Sam Brazel all entered.