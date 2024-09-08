Michel romps to victory at 67th Border Open - PGA of Australia

Victorian Kyle Michel has put on a superb display of iron play to take out the 67th cluBarham Border Open at CluBarham Golf and Sports Club.

The longest running event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series circuit, the two-day tournament attracted a field full of familiar faces but it was Michel who added his name to an impressive honour roll of past winners.

A one-stroke leader after Round 1, Michel wasted no time in asserting his ascendancy in Round 2 on Sunday.

His bogey-free round of 9-under 64 gave him a 13-under total and five-shot win from fellow Victorians Lachlan Armour (70) and Josh Younger (70).

Faced with windy conditions, Michel showed wonderful control of his ball flight which yielded birdies on three of the four par 3s.

“Your iron control had to be important on a windy day like today,” said Michel.

“I managed to get the distances right on pretty much all of them and roll in a few putts.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his round from the par-4 fourth hole for the second straight day, Michel opened with a par before embarking on a birdie blitz.

He picked up shots at five, six and seven and then made it four in the space of five holes with birdie at the par-3 ninth.

Birdies at the par-5 11th and par-3 12th got Michel to 6-under through nine holes, finishing up a faultless round with closing birdies at 18, two and three.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I got off to a really good start birdieing three of the first four holes,” said Michel.

“I made another birdie on my sixth hole, the par 3, and managed to get to 6-under through the first nine holes and kind of went on with it from there.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Kyle Michel 69-64—133

T2 Lachlan Armour 68-70—138

T2 Josh Younger 68-70—138

4 Andrew Kelly 66-73—139

5 Bradley Kivimets 67-73—140

T6 Konrad Ciupek 72-69—141

T6 James Gordon 67-74—141

T6 Michael Isherwood 71-70—141

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series moves further north into New South Wales on Thursday for the $50,000 PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Wagga Country Club.