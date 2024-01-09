Michel, McLellan stand tall at Lonsdale Links Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Kyle Michel defied driving rain to birdie his final two holes to earn a share of victory with Brad McLellan at the Geelong BMW Lonsdale Links Pro-Am at Lonsdale Links.

While McLellan banked his birdies before the weather turned foul, Michel was forced to play catch-up.

The pair both finished the day with rounds of 2-under 68, along with Ryan Lynch (69) the only three players in the field to break par.

PNG Open champion Lachlan Barker (71) and Victorian Andrew Kelly (71) were tied fourth at 1-over par, one clear of Jose De Sousa (72) and Jack Murdoch (72).

HOW THE ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting from the fifth tee, Michel bogeyed each of his opening two holes. He got back to even par with birdies at 13 and 14 and then moved into red figures with a birdie at the par-4 17th.

He dropped back to even par again with a bogey on 18 but took advantage of the par-5 third and short par-4 fourth to match McLellan’s score of 2-under.

McLellan began his round from the ninth tee and quickly made an impression on the leaderboard.

Three birdies on the trot from the par-5 11th and a fourth at the tricky par-4 16th had him 4-under through seven holes.

The weather turned not long after, McLellan only faltering at the 18th and fourth holes on his way into the clubhouse.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Kyle Michel: “I got off to a bit of a slow start, starting bogey-bogey, but managed to claw it back with a couple of birdies right before the really bad weather came in this afternoon.

“Managed to hold it together and knew that I had a couple of easier holes coming in and managed to finish off with a couple of birdies to get to 2-under.”

Brad McLellan: “I started on the ninth hole today and had a couple of pars to start. Birdied 11, 12, 13 and 16 and was just hanging on from there.

“The weather started to get pretty wild at about 16. It was raining sideways for most of the rest of the round so had a couple of bogeys coming in but managed to hold it together.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Kyle Michel 68

T1 Bradley McLellan 68

3 Ryan Lynch 69

T4 Lachlan Barker 71

T4 Andrew Kelly 71

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series resumes on Monday, January 15 with the PK Community Foundation Pro-Am on the North Course at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club.