Michel in three-way tie at Rockhampton Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A bogey-free five-under 67 has earned Victorian Kyle Michel a share of the Round 1 lead as the big guns all fired on day one of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

With $60,000 in prize money to be won, the 54-hole Rockhampton Pro-Am invariably draws a stellar field and the 2022 edition is no different.

Tour winners in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia are all towards the pointy end of the leaderboard but it is Michel, Tim Hart and Josh Armstrong who will enter Saturday’s second round with a one-stroke lead.

With the North Queensland weather matching the superb conditioning of the golf course there were scores to be had and it was Armstrong who posted five-under in the morning wave.

The New South Welshman’s lone slip-up came at the par-5 seventh, a shot he quickly recovered with a birdie at the short par-4 eighth, closing out his round with a par at the ninth for a share of the lead.

There were no backward steps for Michel, however, as he kept a clean card in his round of 67.

Like Armstrong, Michel started his tournament on the 10th hole and made the turn in three-under with birdies at 12 and 13.

The recent winner of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series, Hart also played the back nine in three-under before making two birdies on the trot to start the front nine.

He too dropped a shot at seven but bounced back with a birdie at nine to join Armstrong and Michel at five-under.

In-form Tom Power Horan sits just one shot back in a tie for fourth with Damien Jordan at four-under, Terry Price using all of the knowledge gleaned from growing up on the golf course to post three-under 69 and a share of sixth with Andre Stolz and Douglas Klein.

PGA Pros Lachlan Wood, Aden Morrison, Nicklaus Rogers, Tara Jenkins, Dylan Gardner and Zac Kelly held a clinic for 24 juniors in Rockhampton.

As part of the community engagement synonymous with the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, six PGA Professionals contributed their time to a group of 24 Rocky juniors on Thursday.

The session went for 90 minutes as the pros showed an eager group of kids some of the tricks of the trade and left them with some tips on how they can lower their scores next time they play.

The second round of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am begins at 6.50am on Saturday with the afternoon groups to tee off from 10.50am.

