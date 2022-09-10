Michel, Bransdon share top spot at Cohuna Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Birdies at his final two holes has earned Kyle Michel a share if victory with David Bransdon at the Stuart Appleby Cohuna Pro-Am at Cohuna Golf Club.

As the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues its swing along the Murray River, Michel and Bransdon both produced matching six-under 66s to finish two shots clear of the field at the tight Cohuna layout.

One of the seven players to recently advance to the Second Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club, Michel was accurate off the tee but it took a birdie putt from long range late to spark his charge.

“I holed a very nice, lengthy putt on the second-last and thought that one more birdie would just cap off the day,” said Michel, who began his round with a bogey at the par-5 fifth.

“I was able to hit it close on the last and holed the putt.

“Obviously Cohuna is a very tight golf course and I managed to keep the ball in play all day.

“I gave myself plenty of looks and made a few putts.”

Bransdon began his round with a birdie at the par-4 third and added five more at five, 10, 13, 16 and 17 in his bogey-free 66.

Corowa Golf Club Director of Golf James Gordon continues to mix it with the Tour players, earning a share of third with Anthony Choat and rising youngster Matias Sanchez at four-under par.

Click here for final scores and prize money.