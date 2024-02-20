Mercer, Dunk among PGA royalty at Member luncheon - PGA of Australia

PGA Immortal Alex Mercer and legendary Tour player Billy Dunk stole the show at a gathering of PGA Members from New South Wales and the ACT at The Lakes Golf Club on Monday.

Held every two years in recognition of PGA Members with more than 50 years of membership, Monday’s get together had a combined PGA Membership of more than 2,000 years including Life Members and past Presidents.

PGA of Australia Chair Rodger Davis, PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman and PGA of Australia Senior State Manager David Barker were also in attendance in a celebration of the formative years of the Association and those who paved the way.

There were 31 Members present with more than 50 years of Membership of the PGA and CEO Gavin Kirkman was honoured to be able to join them to mark such significant milestones.

“All of these Members have sweated the brand and positioned the PGA to where we are today,” said Mr Kirkman.

“They are the founders and the pioneers who took the PGA through the tough times when Professionals weren’t allowed in clubhouses and the like.

“We are now in a place where more than 150 PGA Members are General Managers at golf clubs throughout Australia and we conduct tournaments for men, women, juniors and All Abilities players to play together.

“We are now a leader of our sport and we have arrived here due to the hard work and the hard knocks that the founding members took in establishing the PGA of Australia.”

Due to turn 90 next month and now in his 68th year as a PGA of Australia Member, Alex Mercer carries with him a gentle aura that those within Australian golf and admire and respect.

A five-time winner of the Australian PGA Championship, Billy Dunk (below, with Gavin Kirkman) is a Life Member of the PGA and credited with more than 30 course records during his time in professional golf.

Both spoke on Monday and reiterated to Kirkman, and all of those in the room, why they take such pride in their Membership of the PGA of Australia.

“To be in the room with Mr Mercer – as I call him – was not just a thrill and an honour for me but for all of the Members in the room,” Mr Kirkman added.

“What comes through is their passion and what the PGA means to them.

“Billy Dunk spoke to this, that they were successful and have very good life journeys because they were PGA Members. They don’t forget that.

“That’s why I have the best job in golf, because I get to watch the game grow and evolve and innovate but while holding true to the tradition and history of the sport.

“These are the people that helped shape and advance our Association and we certainly have a lot to thank them for.”