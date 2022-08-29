Member support inspiring Hook’s Four Nations Cup tilt - PGA of Australia

When he was offered a job as the Head Professional at Pacific Dunes Golf Course in 2016, Jamie Hook made a deliberate decision to shift his focus from playing golf full-time to his new role working in the golf industry.

More than six years on, Hook’s dedicated service to the club and its membership remains front of mind, taking great pride in servicing the club’s burgeoning membership base.

Positioned in a thriving quarter of Port Stephens, Hook is focussed on growing golf at Pacific Dunes; running group golf programs, clinics for women and juniors, as well as corporate days to make the game more accessible to more players than ever before.

“I’ve got a responsibility to the membership,” he explains. “That’s everything from offering a well-stocked pro shop, growing participation for everyone and offering the best advice and service I can.”

While Hook’s focus might have shifted, his prodigious skill on course remains – something that has been highlighted by his recent strong performances.

Hook claimed a two-shot victory in the PGA Professionals Championship Final at Links Hope Island and followed it up the next week with a strong showing at the Australian PGA Championship where he made the cut and finished tied for 31st.

“I was never someone who needed to play all the time to be in decent form,” Hook explains.

“I knew I could still play and work, I just came to recognise I couldn’t dedicate my focus to playing full-time.”

Hook is once again looking forward to putting his best foot forward on the course as he represents his club, country and broader PGA Membership at the Four Nations Cup in South Africa from September 2.

It is a selection that continues a proud string of representative honours for Hook who has represented his state and district in the past, the opportunity to play in Australian colours a feat that is understandably a great source of pride.

“I started out wanting to be a professional golfer, but I never really thought I would get the chance to represent my country,” he says. “I really am very honoured.”

That sense of pride and genuine excitement is one that has been echoed by the membership at Pacific Dunes, indicative of the strong bond that Hook has been able to form in his role as Head Professional.

“My results and golfing journey have always been well received by the members,” says Hook. “That’s everything from a Wednesday competition, right through to the PGA Professionals Championship.

“It’s really nice. They support it all and definitely enjoy celebrating success with me.”

While that support will extend when he tees it up for Australia, Hook remains cautious of one thing.

“I consider a lot of the members to be my close friends which is great – but it does mean that they’re more than willing to let me know if they don’t think my performance is up to scratch!”

Regardless, Hook is confident that he and the team can put in a strong showing in South Africa where they will face off against PGA Professionals from South Africa, Canada and New Zealand.

“I know we are all looking forward to it and I’m sure once we get over there and see the Australian flags the competitive spirit will kick in,” he adds.

“I’m sure it will be a great week.”

Australia’s Four Nations Cup representatives were drawn from the top four finishers at the PGA Professionals Championship Final at Links Hope Island. This year’s PPC Final will be held at Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne from October 10-11.