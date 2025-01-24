McMillan named PGA Associate of the Year - PGA of Australia

Harry McMillan knows that the world of golf is now open to him after completing the Membership Pathway Program by being named the 2024 PGA of Australia Associate of the Year.

Now employed as an Assistant Professional at The Lakes Golf Club where he was offered an opportunity to begin the MPP after writing a letter, McMillan scored 69 in his final exam and finished with a playing average of 0.63.

Nominated for the award by his supervising Professional, Russell Skennerton, McMillan received the majority vote by the Vocational Members Council and has been lauded as a worthy recipient.

For McMillan, his PGA credentials represent the necessary grounding to build a career in golf.

“You’re always a little bit surprised when you receive such high praise and recognition is awarded to you,” said McMillan.

“It was just nice recognition for the efforts given at The Lakes, both with the assignments, playing well in the four-rounders this year and helping out around The Lakes both with member events and then helping with the juniors where I can.”

In putting forth the nomination, Skennerton highlighted the ways in which McMillan has positively contributed to The Lakes over the past three years.

“Harry has an outstanding work ethic and he always puts the business first before any personal needs that he has,” Skennerton wrote.

“He is always willing to stay back or work an extra shift where needed.

“He accepts responsibility for jobs that go way beyond his scope as an Associate Member.”

Introduced to golf by his father growing up in Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales North Coast, McMillan was a talented soccer player and cricketer.

It wasn’t until the age of 16 that he made golf his priority and saw a way to make a career in the sport through the Membership Pathway Program.

And he didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Good friend Bill Stocks completed the MPP at Bonville Golf Resort south of Coffs Harbour and after stints at Cape Kidnappers and Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand is now working at prestigious Southampton Golf Club in New York.

“We’re lucky in that the PGA of Australia is so highly regarded amongst other countries such as the US, throughout Europe and Asia,” said McMillan.

“It’s pretty cool to be able bounce around the world off the back of being a PGA Member. And I think having The Lakes Golf Club as an employer for the past four years will go a long way, too, if I was to explore opportunities over there.”

Although he has aspirations to move into management roles at golf clubs in future, McMillan first wants to scratch the itch of seeing whether he can play on Tour.

Winner of the Wagga Wagga Associate Pro-Am and 12th at the PGA Associate National Championships in November, McMillan will attend Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School in April buoyed by how his game has developed through weekly matches over the past three years of the MPP.

“As a player, I’ve certainly become a lot more consistent through the program,” he added.

“Having to play majority of Mondays, different golf courses, different conditions each week, learning to adapt and know your game a little more rather than just playing at your home club week in, week out and then trying to go and win an amateur event or even professional events.

“It’s good just having something to play each week and just your game, develop your skills a little bit.

“The reason I went down the MPP path instead of putting all your eggs in the one basket, being able to get in and secure a PGA Membership as a Vocational Member.

“You can then explore management roles down the track, whether that’s immediately after or in 10 years’ time.

“That’s the advantage of doing the Membership Pathway Program.”