McLeod matches course record to lead Webex Players Series Perth - PGA of Australia

Close mate Anthony Quayle called it “exceptional” as Queenslander Jake McLeod opened up a three-stroke lead by matching the course record on day one of the Webex Players Series Perth at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

McLeod equalled the low mark of 9-under 63 held by Hayden Hopewell and Josh Armstrong in perfect conditions on Thursday morning, three clear of the past two Gippsland Super 6 winners, Kerry Mountcastle (66) and Ben Henkel (66).

Winner at Warragul in December, Henkel was 8-under through 11 holes and threatening to surpass McLeod at the top of the leaderboard but three late bogeys to go with a birdie on 15 saw the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s most recent winner finish the day three shots adrift.

West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley and LPGA Tour-bound Queenslander Cassie Porter led the way for the women in Round 1, posting rounds of 5-under 67 to sit in a share of fourth alongside veteran Brett Rumford, WA Open runner-up Jak Carter and Victorian James Marchesani.

The 2018 NSW Open champion, McLeod burst out of the blocks in pristine and still morning weather, racing out to 5-under through seven holes after starting from the 10th tee.

He made the turn in 5-under 31 and was 7-under shortly afterwards with further birdies at one and two.

The course record was at his mercy after he made eagle at the par-5 sixth and admitted that he was eyeing off double-digits under par with three holes to play.

“I was trying to get it to double digits there,” said McLeod, whose career low is 11-under at the Vic Open in 2017.

“I was thinking about it. I knew I got it to nine with three to go and I was like, Come on, get one more.”

Runer-up to Mountcastle at the Gippsland Super 6 in late 2023, McLeod credited the short game work he has done with Matt Ballard the past 12 months for his bogey-free round.

“I was hitting it good at the end of last year, but my putting was disgraceful really,” lamented McLeod, who made a superb sand save on his final hole to stay at 9-under.

“I did some work with my coach the last week, just a lot of set-up stuff, and felt pretty comfortable with that today.

“At times, still a little bit shaky, but they all seemed to go in, which was a good sign.”

There were good signs, too, for both Rudgeley and Porter.

Enjoying the comforts of home during tournament week for the first time since turning professional, Rudgeley was 4-under through seven holes and content with 67 as she chipped away at the holiday rust.

“I feel like my game’s a little bit scrappy if I’m going to be honest with you,” said Rudgeley, who finished 12th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit in 2024.

“There’s a few things I need to work on, but I guess that’s time off over the period of holidays, I guess.

“I’m happy where I’m going. It’d be nice to have no wind tomorrow morning. It was definitely a bit windy out there this afternoon but you’re always going to get that here I guess.”

Given a major equipment change only a week ago, Porter was pleasantly surprised to keep a clean card in the first round of the year.

The 22-year-old was playing her first full round with a new set of Ping i230 irons and found them very much to her liking.

“This time last week I had no idea how far they were going, so it’s a bit wild,” said Porter.

“I was struggling with a few club mysteries really so Ping sent me a new set with my specs and said, ‘Try these.’

“I put them in play straight away and saw some really good improvement.

“That’s a good way to start with them.”

Round 2 tees off at 7am AWST on Friday morning with the final two rounds broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.