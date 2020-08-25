McKenzie upstaged by Mickelson’s stunning Champions Tour debut

Not even a career-low round by Victorian David McKenzie was enough to upstage Champions Tour debutant Phil Mickelson who rattled off five-straight birdies on his way to the opening round lead at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National.

Runner-up at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational just a month ago and still ranked No.54 in the world, Mickelson wasted no time in turning his attention to the over-50s circuit after his PGA TOUR season came to a close with a missed cut at The Northern Trust.

Mickelson turned 50 on June 16 and made an immediate impression amongst the Champions Tour elite in a rare Monday start, starting his five-hole birdie run at the par-4 13th and taking sole possession of the lead at 10-under with a sublime tee shot at the short par-3 17th.

Earlier he had birdied four of his first five holes to burst out of the blocks as he set about surpassing the 9-under par round of 62 posted earlier by McKenzie.

It was a continuation of the form resurgence McKenzie displayed in shooting 65 in the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge to finish tied for 11th and established a new career low.

“I don’t think I’ve shot 10 (under) in a tournament round. I’ve shot 10 in other rounds, but not in a tournament round,” McKenzie explained post-round.

“If I wanted to find another couple, I probably could, but that would be a little bit greedy.

“I’ll take 62, it’s a nice start and see where we go.

“It has a little bit of a feel like Australia. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw designed it so I just like the way that it sits and feels. It’s a really comfortable sort of golf course.”

If there was excitement amongst commentators and fans about Mickelson joining the seniors, his peers know that he will bring a new level of showmanship to the Champions Tour.

“It’s exciting for all the tour,” said McKenzie.

“Anytime you can have someone who’s still competitive on the main tour as Phil is, it’s always fun to see how he comes out and goes and see how you compete against him.”

As you would expect of such a low score the statistical analysis of McKenzie’s round makes for very pleasant reading.

He missed just one green in regulation all day and needed just 27 putts, his round transformed from good to great with a run of three straight birdies from the 14th hole.

McKenzie wasn’t the only high-flying Aussie on day one with Rod Pampling posting 7-under 64 to sit three shots behind Mickelson, the highlight of his round a run of three consecutive birdies from the third hole.

West Australian Stephen Leaney is the only other Aussie in the field this week and began his tournament with a 1-under 70.