McKenzie masters Portsea in Legends Pro-Am win

Victorian David McKenzie has won the Higgins Coatings Legends Pro-Am by three strokes in cool conditions at Portsea Golf Club.

The PGA TOUR Champions regular set the pace in the morning field with a stunning round of 6-under 65.

Seven birdies and a lone bogey on the par-4th 18th helped him to the convincing win, his first on the PGA Legends Tour for the year.

“The course was absolutely spectacular,” McKenzie said at post-round presentations.

“It has been a pleasure to play out here today. I’ve been doing a bit of playing down on the Mornington Peninsula over the last month or two and it’s been great to come back here as part of that swing.

“Thank you to the ground staff for giving us a brilliant course and the staff for putting the event on and giving us a chance to play here again.”

Ben Jackson and Grant Kenny tied for second place at 3-under 68.

One stroke further back at 2-under the card was Shaquill Mongol in outright fourth place.

The PGA Legends Tour moves to Gardiners Run on Friday.

View the final Higgins Coatings Legends Pro-Am results from Portsea Golf Club here.