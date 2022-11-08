McKenzie fires early to win Pymble Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A blistering start has carried Champions Tour regular David McKenzie to a two-stroke win at the Seamless Pymble Legends Pro-Am at Pymble Golf Club.

Fifth at last week’s Nova Employment Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond, McKenzie demonstrated just why he will be such a threat for the remainder of the SParms PGA Legends Tour season.

McKenzie’s five-under 65 was two to the better of tournament host Guy Wall, PGA Seniors runner-up Andre Stolz and John Onions and was built upon a putter that ran hot early in his round.

“I made some really good putts on 18, one and two and three was a surprise,” said McKenzie.

“It was a great start, for sure, which made it a lot easier to shoot a good number.”

In 15 starts on the Champions Tour in the US this year McKenzie’s best finish was second at the Boeing Classic in August.

He didn’t quite do enough to qualify for this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship, enjoying the opportunity to return home and snare a tournament win.

“I always love playing in Australia, the conditions are what I’ve always been used to and played under,” McKenzie explained.

“America is always a little bit different, a bit softer, not as much wind and you don’t get to use your imagination as much as what we do in Australia, so I love that.

“I’ve played pretty well all year but nothing has been really sharp. I had two tournaments where I got a feeling that things were going well, I was sharp and was making some putts and hitting some good chips but overall, for the whole year, I haven’t done it as well as I know that I can.”

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the $35,000 The Australian Legends Pro-Am at The Australian Golf Club on Tuesday.

Click here for final scores and prize money.