McKenzie claims star-studded Australian Legends - PGA of Australia

The big names came out to play and it was Victorian David McKenzie who emerged triumphant at the $60,000 The Australian Golf Club Legends Pro-Am.

Recent additions to the PGA Legends Tour such as Brad Kennedy and Mathew Goggin loomed large but it was McKenzie’s putting that proved the difference.

He had a total of 10 one-putts in his round of 5-under 67 to finish one clear of Peter Lonard (68) as Australian PGA Senior champion Andre Stolz (69) and Kennedy (69) shared third.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A par at the difficult par-3 second was a steady start to McKenzie’s round.

He traded a birdie at three with a bogey at the par-3 fourth before the putter got hot.

McKenzie birdied three on the trot from the par-5 fifth and then made four pars around the turn to be well positioned at 3-under par.

He went back-to-back with birdies at 12 and 13 and after a dropped shot at the par-4 17th, hit the par-5 18th in two for the final birdie that would ultimately prove the difference.

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 David McKenzie 67

2 Peter Lonard 68

T3 Andre Stolz 69

T3 Brad Kennedy 69

5 Mathew Goggin 70

T6 Adam Henwood 71

T6 Chris Taylor 71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour is on the Central Coast on Wednesday for the Kooindah Waters Legends Pro-Am before returning to Sydney for the $80,000 David Mercer Senior Classic at Killara Golf Club.