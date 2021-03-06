McKenzie claims second Legends victory for 2021

David McKenzie has won his second PGA Legends Tour event in three days at the Australian Valve Group Watts Legends Pro-Am.

Following a convincing victory with a round of 66 at the Higgins Coatings Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday, McKenzie added another to his list to win again with a round of 6-under 66 at Gardiners Run Golf Course.

McKenzie is the second PGA Legends Tour player to record back-to-back victories early in 2020 following Glenn Joyner’s efforts in early March.

Queensland’s Simon Tooman finished just one stroke behind at 5-under 67, ahead of Grant Fyander in third place at 4-under 68.

“The very member friendly par 72 layout has really matured of the last 12 months,” said PGA Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers.

“The fairways have really kicked on and the greens are as good as we have played.”

Four players tied for fourth place at 3-under the card including Tim Elliott, Glenn Joyner, Bruce Mawhinney and Ben Jackson.

The PGA Legends Tour now moves to Rich River for the Victorian Foursomes championship on Sunday followed by the 36 hole Moama Masters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

View the final Australian Valve Group Watts Legends Pro-Am at pga.org.au.